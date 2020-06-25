Respite to Rediscover New Bern Now’s Mission

New Bern Now was created in 2009 to promote the people, places, and great happenings in New Bern and surrounding towns.
It was a time when so many businesses and non-profits were struggling to survive during the recession. I wanted to help them by sharing their good news stories in hopes that people would support them.
Thankfully, the economy improved. Over the years I started to really get to know the people and learn about the places and things to do around town. Our founding principles were to “Promote, not demote”.
All of us have been affected in some way by COVID-19. People have died, others have become very sick, some of us have been financially impacted, and some of us have lost loved ones to the virus.
Personally, I’m struggling to understand what’s happening locally and across the country. I’m not sure if I can live up to the expectations that I established 12 years ago. So, it’s time to re-examine the mission.
I need to regroup and find perspective so I can find a way to provide you with valuable news and information about our community without compromising my ethics of doing the right thing for the greater good.
I hope it will be a short respite as I’m going off the grid “And into the Forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul” – John Muir.
I would love to hear what you think. Share your thoughts my sending an email.
Sincerely,
Wendy Card