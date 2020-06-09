Pre-K Registration for Four-Year-Old’s Online until June 16

The Craven County School District is holding on-line registration for children who will be four years of age by August 31, 2020, for pre-kindergarten programs offered by Craven County for the 2020-2021 school year. The registration/application window will be available online until June 16th.
Parents interested in applying should visit www.cravenk12.org/domain/251 and click on the link to begin the pre-kindergarten application process. The purpose of the application is to determine eligibility of the applicant’s four-year-old for the North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten, Title 1 and/or Head Start Programs offered in Craven County. Parents will need to up-load their child’s official birth certificate and proof of family income. Proof of income can be two consecutive pay stubs or annual tax documents. All information will remain confidential.
If the family does not have internet access or does not want to register online, they can call the Craven County Family Literacy office at 252-244-3225, to make an appointment or to get help with the application.
The NC Pre-Kindergarten Program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. Participants for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program will be selected based on program criteria, which includes family income. Applicants will be notified of the selection at a later date. There is no cost to families who are selected to participate. NC Pre-Kindergarten classes are located in various sites across Craven County.
The Craven County NC- Pre-Kindergarten Program is supported by the Division of Child Development and Early Education and by local community organizations, including Craven County Schools, Craven Smart Start, Coastal Community Action Head Start and private child care centers. For more information contact Renee’ Harrell at 252-244-3225.
Submitted by: Pinkie S. Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.