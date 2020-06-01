New Bern Now’s Podcast – Episode 143

May 28, 2020

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Virginia Spencer (Carolina Creations), Michelle Garren Flye (The Next Chapter Books & Art), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Susan-Moffat Thomas and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. Antoinette Boskey, Jami Turner, and Stephen Clayton joined us as special guests.

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

1:10 – The Next Chapter Book Store

1:25 – Magic at Sea Book by Michelle Garren Flye

3:33 – Learning to Sell on Ebay

4:40 – Carolina Creations

6:38 – Phase 2 Reopening in New Bern

8:06 – Interview with Jami Turner and Antoinette Boskey with the Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance (CCDRA)

9:30 – Face Mask Initiative

10:34 – Food Insecurities

10:50 – Hurricane Florence Recovery

12:01 – COVID-19 and Hurricane Season

12:33 – Roof Blitz

14:27 – CCDRA Volunteers Needed

18:45 – Hurricane Season Resource List

20:21 – Stephen Clayton, Coastal Concierge Service

24:43 – Keller Williams Red Day

26:58 – 2020 Harriet Marks Scholar Kimberly Cusak

30:06 – Audio Narration App for the New Bern Civil War Battlefield Park

31:08 – Ghostwalk

32:46 – Artwalk

38:42 – Downtown is the Heart of Our Community

44:03 – The Durham Skywriter

45:29 – New Bern Music Calendar

46:05 – COVID-19 Regulations in Durham, NC

46:55 – Visitors Coming to Town

48:15 – New: NewBernNow.com website

51:16 – BrÜtopia Craft Brewery

52:16 – NC DOT Hwy 70 Ramp Closures

53:00 – Highlight 2020 High School and Graduates

55:20 – Tryon Palace Virtual Events

56:13 – Nexus Poets Open Mic Night

57:17 – Thank you to Healthcare and Frontline Workers

Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email at info@newbernnow.com.

Join us on June 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Thank you for joining us and thanks for listening!

