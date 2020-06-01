New Bern Now’s Podcast – Episode 143

May 28, 2020
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Virginia Spencer (Carolina Creations), Michelle Garren Flye (The Next Chapter Books & Art), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Susan-Moffat Thomas and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. Antoinette Boskey, Jami Turner, and Stephen Clayton joined us as special guests.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:10 – The Next Chapter Book Store
1:25 – Magic at Sea Book by Michelle Garren Flye
3:33 – Learning to Sell on Ebay
4:40 – Carolina Creations
6:38 – Phase 2 Reopening in New Bern
8:06 – Interview with Jami Turner and Antoinette Boskey with the Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance (CCDRA)
9:30 – Face Mask Initiative
10:34 – Food Insecurities
10:50 – Hurricane Florence Recovery
12:01 – COVID-19 and Hurricane Season
12:33 – Roof Blitz
14:27 – CCDRA Volunteers Needed
18:45 – Hurricane Season Resource List
20:21 – Stephen Clayton, Coastal Concierge Service
24:43 – Keller Williams Red Day
26:58 – 2020 Harriet Marks Scholar Kimberly Cusak
30:06 – Audio Narration App for the New Bern Civil War Battlefield Park
31:08 – Ghostwalk
32:46 – Artwalk
38:42 – Downtown is the Heart of Our Community
44:03 – The Durham Skywriter
45:29 – New Bern Music Calendar
46:05 – COVID-19 Regulations in Durham, NC
46:55 – Visitors Coming to Town
48:15 – New: NewBernNow.com website
51:16 – BrÜtopia Craft Brewery
52:16 – NC DOT Hwy 70 Ramp Closures
53:00 – Highlight 2020 High School and Graduates
55:20 – Tryon Palace Virtual Events
56:13 – Nexus Poets Open Mic Night
57:17 – Thank you to Healthcare and Frontline Workers
