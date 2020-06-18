New Bern High School Band Program Receives Award through PIE

New Bern High School Band Program
Kristen Graham, Bill Green, Thomas Green, Chris Elbing and Darlene Brown at the check presentation

Partners In Education recognized New Bern High Band members Thomas Green and Josiah Arnold for performing at the #VirtualPIELuncheon. Thomas and his dad, Bill Green performed the National Anthem and Josiah Arnold performed an original piece, Simple Joy.

Their performance earned their band program $600! Pictured are Kristen Graham, Bill Green, Thomas Green, Chris Elbing and Darlene Brown at the check presentation.

If you haven’t seen their performances, a link to virtual luncheon can be found on the PIE website at:  https://cravenpartners.com.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education