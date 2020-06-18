New Bern High School Band Program Receives Award through PIE

Partners In Education recognized New Bern High Band members Thomas Green and Josiah Arnold for performing at the #VirtualPIELuncheon. Thomas and his dad, Bill Green performed the National Anthem and Josiah Arnold performed an original piece, Simple Joy.
Their performance earned their band program $600! Pictured are Kristen Graham, Bill Green, Thomas Green, Chris Elbing and Darlene Brown at the check presentation.
If you haven’t seen their performances, a link to virtual luncheon can be found on the PIE website at: https://cravenpartners.com.
Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education