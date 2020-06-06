Living in New Bern Now Podcast – Episode 144

June 4, 2020 – We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Randy Foster (New Bern Post), Peggy Barnes, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area.
Listen to the audio version here:
1:01 – New Bern Post
1:32 – Lifetime Events
2:34 – Craven County PIE Spring Luncheon
4:15 – How to Move Forward and Heal
6:08 – Conversations and Understanding
7:40 – Listen to Each Other
9:18 – Respect and Recognize Human Rights
10:21 – Acceptance
12:53 – Peaceful Protests and Supportive Police Officers in New Bern
15:37 – City Drone Filming
17:12 – Cow Pen Landing
17:53 – Martin Marietta Park
23:49 – New Bern Post and New Bern Now Collaboration
26:32 – Local Coverage of COVID-19
31:30 – New Bern Citizen Media
33:30 – Coping with your Emotional Well Being
34:59 – Community Peace and Unity Weekend
36:25 – Blueberry Season
37:36 – High School and College Graduates
41:32 – New Bern Web Design
42:40 – Drive in Movie Night
43:35 – Plantation Square Palooza
44:10 – New Bern Music Calendar
44:35 – Artwalk
45:15 – New Bern Street Cafés
49:30 – Trash Alley
51:21 – Camping in Eastern North Carolina
55:00 – Catching up with the Podsquad
Wendy Card