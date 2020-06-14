Living in New Bern Now and Beyond Show – Episode 145

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Clay Jackson (Nurse Next Door), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Talina Massey (Business Savvy) and Lisa Bisbee-Lentz (Greater Good Gallery).
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:25 – Meet Clay Jackson
2:45 – Nurse Next Door Senior Caregivers
5:58 – Performing Arts
8:44 – Interview with Talina Massey
9:22 – Business Savvy, LLC
11:15 – Juneteenth Celebrations in New Bern
13:41 – Artwalk
14:40 – Bonita Burney Simmons
16:18 – Strung Together Band
17:34 – Young Urban Professionals (YUP)
20:53 – Brain Tap
23:09 – Artist Lisa Bisbee-Lentz
24:33 – Zoom Bingo
24:59 – Street Cafés
26:04 – Carteret County is opening up
27:36 –The Durham Skywriter and Bull City Hangout
28:00 – BrÜtopia
28:26 – Wildlife in North Carolina Trivia Contest
31:50 – Spec Fever Fishing Guide Service
33:01 – Art School at the Greater Good Gallery
33:48 – Underground Poetry Scene
34:00 – Craven Arts Council
34:22 – Youth Creativity
35:26 – Small Town News Improv Podcast
38:48 – Baby Wants Candy Improv Musical
39:39 – Clay’s Experience as the Maytag Repair Man
41:55 – Big Green Egg Experience
43:20 – BBQ Competition
43:42 – Masks
45:40 – Shark Tank in New Bern
46:07 – YUP Book Club
48:23 – Oliver & Cheek Patio
48:43 – Drive In Movie Theatre
49:28 – Summer Camps
51:02 – George Street Splash Pad, New Bern Aquatic Center and City Parks
52:15 – City of New Bern Fourth of July Fireworks
53:11 – Social Media Mentions
Join us on June 18 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
