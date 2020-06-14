Living in New Bern Now and Beyond Show – Episode 145

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Clay Jackson (Nurse Next Door), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Talina Massey (Business Savvy) and Lisa Bisbee-Lentz (Greater Good Gallery).

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

1:25 – Meet Clay Jackson

2:45 – Nurse Next Door Senior Caregivers

5:58 – Performing Arts

8:44 – Interview with Talina Massey

9:22 – Business Savvy, LLC

11:15 – Juneteenth Celebrations in New Bern

13:41 – Artwalk

14:40 – Bonita Burney Simmons

16:18 – Strung Together Band

17:34 – Young Urban Professionals (YUP)

20:53 – Brain Tap

23:09 – Artist Lisa Bisbee-Lentz

24:33 – Zoom Bingo

24:59 – Street Cafés

26:04 – Carteret County is opening up

27:36 –The Durham Skywriter and Bull City Hangout

28:00 – BrÜtopia

28:26 – Wildlife in North Carolina Trivia Contest

31:50 – Spec Fever Fishing Guide Service

33:01 – Art School at the Greater Good Gallery

33:48 – Underground Poetry Scene

34:00 – Craven Arts Council

34:22 – Youth Creativity

35:26 – Small Town News Improv Podcast

38:48 – Baby Wants Candy Improv Musical

39:39 – Clay’s Experience as the Maytag Repair Man

41:55 – Big Green Egg Experience

43:20 – BBQ Competition

43:42 – Masks

45:40 – Shark Tank in New Bern

46:07 – YUP Book Club

48:23 – Oliver & Cheek Patio

48:43 – Drive In Movie Theatre

49:28 – Summer Camps

51:02 – George Street Splash Pad, New Bern Aquatic Center and City Parks

52:15 – City of New Bern Fourth of July Fireworks

53:11 – Social Media Mentions

Wendy Card