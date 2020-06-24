Alzheimer’s Association Continues to Provide Virtual Services as Pandemic Persists

Special July topics include Effective Communication and Dementia-Related Behavior
Raleigh, NC – While the on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer’s and all dementia, their families and caregivers, including 180,000 in North Carolina and their estimated 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter are continuing to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. Launched in May in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.
“We serve a vulnerable population, so we see it as our duty to ensure that all North Carolina caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources,” said Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information especially amid the on-going crisis.”
Special topics highlighted in July include Effective Communication Strategies and Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, both of which are even more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as caregivers strive to care for individuals living with dementia at home or at a distance.
Effective Communication Strategies
This program is for caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways. Effective Communication Strategies explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease.
Effective Communication Strategies is being offered on July 8, July 13, and July 22.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. This program helps decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior is being offered on July 14 and July 30.
Other programs in July include: COVID-19 & Caregiving (in English & Spanish), 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning and Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs or to register for a class, visit alz.org/nc/helping_you/virtual-offerings-(1) or call 800-272-3900. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/covid19help.
For more information, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
Additional Facts and Figures: (http://www.alz.org/facts/)
- Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
- More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by year 2025.
- In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.15 billion.
About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s® and all other dementia.
About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:
The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association