9th Annual Run For The Warriors, New Bern Goes Virtual

Jacksonville, NC – Due to precautions set forth by the state of North Carolina, the 9th Annual Run For The Warriors, New Bern 5K, “1st Mile,” Furry 5K and the Mile Mutt Strut is going virtual. Online registration is now open for the July 4th virtual run date.
Registration can be completed online at runforthewarriors.org. For a guaranteed Run For The Warriors t-shirt online registration must be completed by end of day on June 14.
Runners are encouraged to run or walk on July 4th or any time after registering and to send photos to runinfo@hopeforthewarriors.org or tag Hope For The Warriors, #Run4Warriors in social media posts.
Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit, founded aboard Camp Lejeune, dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for service members, their families and families of the fallen.
Run For The Warriors is a race series open to civilians and military members that honors the men and women injured in service to our country after 9/11, their families and families of the fallen. The series also provides wounded service members encouragement and the opportunity to pursue the sport of running, walking or cycling to assist in physical and emotional rehabilitation.
Post-9/11 wounded service members and Gold Star families receiving Hope For The Warriors services all register for free. Discounts are available for active-duty service members, veterans and students. Email runinfo@hopeforthewarriors.org for discount codes by June 12.
“Run For The Warriors, New Bern has always been a favorite race of ours due to the supportive New Bern community and the beautiful town and river setting,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “We’re sad to not be able to see the loyal supporters of this event but are excited to encourage everyone to run on their own this 4th of July, or any time they chose, whether they reside in New Bern or any other city across the U.S.
“We look forward to seeing photos of the two-legged and four-legged participants in this year’s 9th Annual Run For The Warriors, New Bern.”
For more information or to register for the virtual 9th Annual Run For The Warriors, New Bern, visit runforthewarriors.org.
About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 30,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 140 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 27,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
