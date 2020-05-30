Tryon Palace Opens Its Gardens for Visitors

New Bern, NC – Tryon Palace will open its Gates to the public to visit the gardens on June 2 with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including:
- Limited occupancy.
- Installing hand sanitizer stations and increasing the frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms.
- Installing protective barriers at ticket sales desks and Museum Store cash register.
- Our Museum Store will be open with limited capacity.
- Hours of operation are limited to ensure proper sanitation and limited occupancy.
Visitors can purchase their Garden Passes in the Waystation across from the Palace Front Gates. All gardens are open to visitors, while practicing social distancing. The Museum Store in the North Carolina History Center is open with limited occupancy, social distancing practices, plexiglass barriers, and additional sanitation practices.
Tryon Palace will be operating on modified hours with the Waystation open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sundays. The gardens will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 -5 p.m. on Sundays. The Museum Store will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Areas that remain closed include:
- Tryon Palace
- The Kitchen Office
- The Stanly House
- All exhibits in The North Carolina History Center
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N. C. Dept. of Health and Human Services — WEAR a cloth face covering, WAIT in line at least six feet away from others, and WASH or sanitize their hands frequently. Visitors are also asked to postpone visits on site if they exhibit any symptoms of illness.
Changes to procedures and operating hours and other updates will be available at www.tryonpalace.org and on our social media platforms.
Submitted by: Zaneta Padilla, Tryon Palace Media Contact