This Week at NCDOT: Ferry Division Expands Service, Driving Tips and More

Raleigh, NC – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department’s weekly newscast.
Ferry Division Expands Service
The Ferry Division expanded service on the Hatteras-Ocracoke route this week. Ferries on Wednesday increased service from seven to 15 daily round trip runs. This comes in advance of this weekend’s planned reopening to visitors of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
North Carolina’s other coastal ferry routes will maintain the same schedules put in place in response to the stay at home order issued March 30.
Find all our ferry schedules by visiting ncdot.gov.
Driving Tips as Restrictions Ease
As COVID-19 restrictions are eased, more people are getting out. That means it’s especially important for everyone to pay attention to the rules of the road.
- Stay alert. Dedicate your full attention to the road.
- Minimize distractions. Don’t text and avoid using phones while driving.
- If it’s raining or the road is wet, slow down. Stay alert and be ready for sudden stops. Allow for at least twice the normal following distance between vehicles.
More Information on COVID-19
It’s important to know where you can find the most reliable information about COVID-19.
North Carolina is frequently updating its government website devoted to the pandemic. The website contains the latest data about the virus, tips for social distancing, plus unemployment information and where to find help for small businesses. The website offers other ways to stay informed, from live briefings to executive orders.
NCDOT is also providing updates as necessary and those can be found on our website.