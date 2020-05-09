SECU Foundation Awards $10,000 Scholarships to Area High School Students!

New Bern, NC – State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members via the SECU Foundation, awarded $10,000 four-year college scholarships to Number local graduating high school seniors for study at one of the 16 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. The scholarship recipients are:
Hayes Darden, a senior at New Bern High School, for study at NC State University
Hannah McCloskey, a senior at New Bern High School, for study at UNC Chapel Hill
Haley Dail, a senior at West Craven High School, for study at East Carolina University
Brandon Gillen, a senior at West Craven High School, for study at UNC Chapel Hill
The SECU Foundation High School Scholarship is available to graduating public high school seniors who are either members of SECU or eligible for membership through a parent or guardian. Funded by Credit Union members, the $10,000 “People Helping People®” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement. The funds are provided for tuition and university approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters. High School scholarships awarded for the 2020 academic year represent a $4.35 million investment in the educational goals of college-bound students.
“SECU members’ deep commitment to education in North Carolina has been front and center over the past 15 years,” remarks Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “It’s a huge part of the Foundation’s legacy – helping hundreds of high school seniors each year continue their academic journey and fulfill their dreams through the University of North Carolina System. It’s exciting to witness the impact SECU Foundation’s ‘People Helping People’ scholarship program has and will continue to make in the lives of students, their families, and the future of our state. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our congratulations and best wishes to these worthy recipients.”
Since its inception in 2005, the SECU Foundation “People Helping People” High School Scholarship program has provided over $60 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors.
About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 267 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.
Submitted by: Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools