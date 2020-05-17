Patient Birthday Celebration

This nice family found a way to celebrate their loved one’s 55th birthday in spite of a pandemic! They met in our parking lot, including the patient’s beloved fur-buddy Petey, and CarolinaEast staff brought him to a room with a window overlooking them to see and wave to his family. It was a sweet moment in the face of a difficult time of being hospitalized with no visitation allowed. The small gestures sometimes make all the difference!
Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System