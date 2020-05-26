Notification of Wastewater Spill in Craven County

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment issues a press releases when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.
In accordance with that regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county:
The City of New Bern had a discharge of untreated wastewater on May 25, 2020 of an estimated 9,525 gallons from a broken sewer force main located near 3625 Martin Luther King Blvd. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Wilson Creek, in the Neuse River Basin.
The Division of Water Quality was notified of the event on May 25, 2020 and is reviewing the matter. For information, contact the City of New Bern Water Resources Department at 252-639-7526.
Submitted by: Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern