New Business Opening – Coastal Concierge Service

New Bern, NC – We are Stephen and Maureen Clayton, proud owners and operators of Coastal Concierge Service. Our vision is to provide a host of quality services for the New Bern area including personal shopping, courier and delivery services, home organization consultation, and more!
For the people who do it all, allow us to do something for you!
Coastal Concierge Service offers the following services:
- Personal Shopping and Assistance Services
- Courier Service
- Meal Shopping and Preparation Services
- Home Services, including Organization and Home Staging Consultations
- Holiday Assistance
- Event Planning and Execution Services
- Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly Concierge Packages
- Customized Business Solutions
What makes Coastal Concierge Service different?
- Fully Insured
- Local Community Roots
- Small Business Minded
- Experience in Retail and Delivery
- Personalized Experience and Solutions
- Clean Background and Vehicle Reports
- Diversified Product Knowledge
- Systemic Thinking
Contact us to arrange your service or discuss personal and business needs by calling us 252-631-6213 or visiting coastal-concierge-service.square.site.
Submitted by: Stephen and Maureen Clayton, Coastal Concierge Service