On Monday, May 25th, 2020 the Craven County Veterans’ Council in coordination with the Craven County Commissioners will conduct a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the front of the Craven County Court House. Regrettably, it cannot be open to the public.
We are conducting the ceremony at the County Court House due to the directive from the National Cemetery Administration to not allow public ceremonies at national cemeteries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to use the courthouse campus was made because it is home to monuments that pay tribute to veterans of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and all veterans called upon to serve our Nation. Additionally, our wounded and those killed in action are honored by a monument dedicated to recipients of the Purple Heart. Prior to the ceremony the monuments will be decorated with wreaths from our community veteran organizations. The Craven County wreath will be the ceremonial wreath. Small American flags will be placed along the walkways in recognition of Remembrance Day which, as part of the Memorial Day weekend events, is conducted annually by community Boy and Girl Scout organization and the Young Marines. The ceremonial wreath laying contingent will consist of the Craven County Veterans’ Council Chairman and County Commissioner, Color Guard, singing of the National Anthem and benediction.
For information regarding Memorial Day activities to be conducted by the New Bern National Cemetery staff call (252) 637-2912.
Submitted by: Dobert Owsley, Media Coordinator, Craven County Veterans Council