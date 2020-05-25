Living in New Bern Now Podcast – Episode 142

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), George Oliver (Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek), Todd Burrier, and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. Deborah Kania, Mary Ann LeRay, and Anna Bulszewicz joined us as special guests.
Show notes:
1:05 – Catching up with The Podsquad
3:04 – Banjoy
3:52 – Strung Together
5:44 – Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony
6:07 – Phase 2 Reopening of NC
12:09 – Interview with Deborah Kania, Director of Craven Community College Small Business Center
15:58 – Interview with Mary Ann LeRay
17:21 – The Farm House
17:38 – The Filling Station
17:38 – Lifeplus Foundation
23:20 – Mary Kay Cosmetics
25:04 – Interview with Anna Bulszewicz, Lecturer – Broadcast Journalism at Jandoli School of Communication at St Bonaventure University
35:54 – Discussion about COVID-19
42:20 – Relationship Building, Give and Take, and Emotional Intelligence
44:00 – We need each other to survive
45:20 – Interpersonal Skills
48:58 – Memorial Day Wreath Laying
50:27 – City of New Bern Utilities
51:43 – National Public Works Week
53:44 – New Bern Fire-Rescue Clown Troop
57:10 – Small Town News Improv Podcast
58:00 – Social Media Minute
Join us on May 28 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions or suggestions by sending us an email.
