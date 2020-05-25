Living in New Bern Now Podcast – Episode 142

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), George Oliver (Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek), Todd Burrier, and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. Deborah Kania, Mary Ann LeRay, and Anna Bulszewicz joined us as special guests.

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

1:05 – Catching up with The Podsquad

3:04 – Banjoy

3:52 – Strung Together

5:44 – Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

6:07 – Phase 2 Reopening of NC

12:09 – Interview with Deborah Kania, Director of Craven Community College Small Business Center

15:58 – Interview with Mary Ann LeRay

17:21 – The Farm House

17:38 – The Filling Station

17:38 – Lifeplus Foundation

23:20 – Mary Kay Cosmetics

25:04 – Interview with Anna Bulszewicz, Lecturer – Broadcast Journalism at Jandoli School of Communication at St Bonaventure University

35:54 – Discussion about COVID-19

42:20 – Relationship Building, Give and Take, and Emotional Intelligence

44:00 – We need each other to survive

45:20 – Interpersonal Skills

48:58 – Memorial Day Wreath Laying

50:27 – City of New Bern Utilities

51:43 – National Public Works Week

53:44 – New Bern Fire-Rescue Clown Troop

57:10 – Small Town News Improv Podcast

58:00 – Social Media Minute

Join us on May 28 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions or suggestions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card