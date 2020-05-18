Living in New Bern Now Podcast – Episode 141

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Eileen Bress (Craven Arts Council & Gallery), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:05 – Zoom Room
1:22 – New Bern Historical Society Celebrates 97 Years
1:36 – Ghostwalk New Bern
2:23 – Fishing Report from Captain Gary Dubiel of Spec Fever Guide Service
7:40 – Blue Crab Season
8:17 – Catch Shrimp
11:49 – Eileen Bress talks about Craven Arts Council
12:40 – Empty Bowls
13:35 – At The Gallery Concert Series
14:38 – Plein Air Art Event
15:29 – Dayton Vesper Performs
18:00 – New Bern Strong
19:01 – Masks for Veterans at Veterans Homes
20:48 – Sidewalk Cafés and Outdoor Dining
23:30 – COVID-19 Recovery Funds for Small Business
26:54 – Restaurants and Farmers
28:52 – Social Media Minute
29:55 – Tryon Palace Virtual Tours
30:26 – Donations for Religious Community Services
31:23 – New Bern’s News Talk Radio WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM
31:44 – PIE Virtual Spring Luncheon
33:08 – St Paul’s 9th Annual Reach for the Stars Virtual Gala
34:55 – B & J Seafood
35:44 – America Craft Beer Week: BrÜtopia and The Bruin
37:33 – City of New Bern Staff Drone Training
40:13 – Carolina Creations
40:48 – Through the Lens: Perspective of Military Families
42:27 – Featured Artist Spotlight: the late Nancy Rogers
43:40 – High School Students National Honor Art Society Artwork
45:23 – Mike “The Yellow Lab”
46:14 – Interview with Mary Davidson of The Four C’s
51:24 – Featured Artist Spotlight: Michael A. Miller Photography
53:16 – New Bern Trivia Contest
53:52 – Social Media Minute
54:38 – City Streets Opening
57:12 – Ilene Bress is Retiring from the Craven Arts Council & Gallery
58:38 – Shoutout for Local Healthcare and Frontline Workers
