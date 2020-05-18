Living in New Bern Now Podcast – Episode 141

Business Buzz in New Bern, Coronavirus, New Bern's Current Events / By / , , , , , , ,


We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Eileen Bress (Craven Arts Council & Gallery), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area.

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

1:05 – Zoom Room

1:22 – New Bern Historical Society Celebrates 97 Years

1:36 – Ghostwalk New Bern

2:23 – Fishing Report from Captain Gary Dubiel of Spec Fever Guide Service

7:40 – Blue Crab Season

8:17 – Catch Shrimp

11:49 – Eileen Bress talks about Craven Arts Council

12:40 – Empty Bowls

13:35 – At The Gallery Concert Series

14:38 – Plein Air Art Event

15:29 – Dayton Vesper Performs

18:00 – New Bern Strong

19:01 – Masks for Veterans at Veterans Homes

20:48 – Sidewalk Cafés and Outdoor Dining

23:30 – COVID-19 Recovery Funds for Small Business

26:54 – Restaurants and Farmers

28:52 – Social Media Minute

29:55 – Tryon Palace Virtual Tours

30:26 – Donations for Religious Community Services

31:23 – New Bern’s News Talk Radio WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM

31:44 – PIE Virtual Spring Luncheon

33:08 – St Paul’s 9th Annual Reach for the Stars Virtual Gala

34:55 – B & J Seafood

35:44 – America Craft Beer Week: BrÜtopia and The Bruin

37:33 – City of New Bern Staff Drone Training

40:13 – Carolina Creations

40:48 – Through the Lens: Perspective of Military Families

42:27 – Featured Artist Spotlight: the late Nancy Rogers

43:40 – High School Students National Honor Art Society Artwork

45:23 – Mike “The Yellow Lab”

46:14 – Interview with Mary Davidson of The Four C’s

51:24 – Featured Artist Spotlight: Michael A. Miller Photography

53:16 – New Bern Trivia Contest

53:52 – Social Media Minute

54:38 – City Streets Opening

57:12 – Ilene Bress is Retiring from the Craven Arts Council & Gallery

58:38 – Shoutout for Local Healthcare and Frontline Workers

Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions or suggestions by sending us an email.

Thanks for listening!

Wendy Card