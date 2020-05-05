Living in New Bern Now Podcast – April 30, 2020

Episode 139

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Susan Moffat-Thomas, Peggy Barnes and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. Kelly Michaud of Solid Rock Accounting joined us as a special guest.

00:40 – Catching up with The Podsquad

2:51 – City Hall Updates

3:55 – Have you lost your footing?

6:51 – Peggy W. Barnes, Life Coach, Organizer, and Speaker

7:21 – How to get motived

9:27 – Mindset

10:14 – Keep Moving

12:05 – New Bern Historical Society

13:39 – Coping with the Unknown

14:27 – Dog Separation Anxiety

17:57 – Tastebud Adventure

21:33 – Interview with Kelly Michaud, Solid Rock Accounting: Local Resources for Small Business

34:06 – Free Virtual Knockout Boxing and Kickboxing Classes with Nine Limbs Strikers

34:06 – HoneyBaked Ham Company

35:00 – Relaunch of NewBernNow.com

35:35 – Jeremy LeRay, owner of New Bern Web Design 

37:57 – Colonial NC Branch of the English Speaking Union

41:20 – Social Media Minute

42:23 – Things to do to help you sustain your business

44:13 – Danny Batten, owner of Surf, Wind and Fire

44:51 – Spanish Flu of 1918

51:40 – City of New Bern Workers

55:08 – City 3 TV

58:03 – Featured Artist Lisa Bisbee Lentz

Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email.

Thank you for joining us and thanks for listening!

Have a great day and stay safe.

