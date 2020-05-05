Living in New Bern Now Podcast – April 30, 2020

Episode 139
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Susan Moffat-Thomas, Peggy Barnes and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. Kelly Michaud of Solid Rock Accounting joined us as a special guest.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
00:40 – Catching up with The Podsquad
2:51 – City Hall Updates
3:55 – Have you lost your footing?
6:51 – Peggy W. Barnes, Life Coach, Organizer, and Speaker
7:21 – How to get motived
9:27 – Mindset
10:14 – Keep Moving
12:05 – New Bern Historical Society
13:39 – Coping with the Unknown
14:27 – Dog Separation Anxiety
17:57 – Tastebud Adventure
21:33 – Interview with Kelly Michaud, Solid Rock Accounting: Local Resources for Small Business
34:06 – Free Virtual Knockout Boxing and Kickboxing Classes with Nine Limbs Strikers
34:06 – HoneyBaked Ham Company
35:00 – Relaunch of NewBernNow.com
35:35 – Jeremy LeRay, owner of New Bern Web Design
37:57 – Colonial NC Branch of the English Speaking Union
41:20 – Social Media Minute
42:23 – Things to do to help you sustain your business
44:13 – Danny Batten, owner of Surf, Wind and Fire
44:51 – Spanish Flu of 1918
51:40 – City of New Bern Workers
55:08 – City 3 TV
58:03 – Featured Artist Lisa Bisbee Lentz
Wendy Card