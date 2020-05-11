Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 140

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:10 – Catching up with The Podsquad
1:20 – Online Learning
1:53 – Oliver & Cheek
2:19 – Small Town News Improv Comedy Podcast
2:47 – Kayaking
4:40 – National Hurricane Preparedness Week
5:50 – Flood Maps
8:00 – Pet Vaccines
9:52 – Hurricane Lessons Learned
11:10 – New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM
11:53 – Phase One of North Carolina Reopening
12:56 – Are you making masks?
13:29 – Small Business Center Classes
14:29 – New Bern Fire and Rescue Virtual Tour
15:27 – Working from Home
16:30 – Homeschooling
17:37 – Happy Birthday Colleen
18:30 – Accidental Artist
20:18 – Potter Ben Watford
20:29 – Crystal Lady Studio
20:55 – Bear Towne Escape Room
21:48 – Downtown Dare
23:41 – Gardening
24:35 – Pick Your Own Strawberries
25:59 – Meat vs. Plant Based Proteins
27:45 – Twin Rivers YMCA Blood Drive
29:57 – Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
30:47 – Bike MS
31:37 – GriefShare Program
32:06 – Coastal Women’s Forum Speaker Mary Lou Infinito (Death Doula)
33:25 – Phase One Reopening conversation continued
36:57 – Coastal Concierge Service
38:20 – New Bern Preservation Foundation Historic Photo Contest
39:45 – Workforce Development Virtual Education – Craven Community College
40:40 – Social Media Minute
41:22 – The Durham Skywriter
43:15 – Alzheimer’s NC
45:55 – Support Local Non-Profits
49:37 – Featured Artists Spotlight: Jan Francoeur, Lisa Bisbee-Lentz, Sandy Bruno, Ben Watford
51:10 – George plays the banjo
53:30 – Meet the Podsquad
54:50 – City 3 TV
Wendy Card