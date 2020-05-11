Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 140

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area.

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

1:10 – Catching up with The Podsquad

1:20 – Online Learning

1:53 – Oliver & Cheek

2:19 – Small Town News Improv Comedy Podcast

2:47 – Kayaking

4:40 – National Hurricane Preparedness Week

5:50 – Flood Maps

8:00 – Pet Vaccines

9:52 – Hurricane Lessons Learned

11:10 – New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM

11:53 – Phase One of North Carolina Reopening

12:56 – Are you making masks?

13:29 – Small Business Center Classes

14:29 – New Bern Fire and Rescue Virtual Tour

15:27 – Working from Home

16:30 – Homeschooling

17:37 – Happy Birthday Colleen

18:30 – Accidental Artist

20:18 – Potter Ben Watford

20:29 – Crystal Lady Studio

20:55 – Bear Towne Escape Room

21:48 – Downtown Dare

23:41 – Gardening

24:35 – Pick Your Own Strawberries

25:59 – Meat vs. Plant Based Proteins

27:45 – Twin Rivers YMCA Blood Drive

29:57 – Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

30:47 – Bike MS

31:37 – GriefShare Program

32:06 – Coastal Women’s Forum Speaker Mary Lou Infinito (Death Doula)

33:25 – Phase One Reopening conversation continued

36:57 – Coastal Concierge Service

38:20 – New Bern Preservation Foundation Historic Photo Contest

39:45 – Workforce Development Virtual Education – Craven Community College

40:40 – Social Media Minute

41:22 – The Durham Skywriter

43:15 – Alzheimer’s NC

45:55 – Support Local Non-Profits

49:37 – Featured Artists Spotlight: Jan Francoeur, Lisa Bisbee-Lentz, Sandy Bruno, Ben Watford

51:10 – George plays the banjo

53:30 – Meet the Podsquad

54:50 – City 3 TV

Please let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions or suggestions by sending us an email.

Thanks for listening!

Have a great day and stay safe.

Wendy Card