June Artwalk

ArtWalks to resume in June
Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to announce the resumption of the monthly Downtown New Bern Artwalks starting in June, contingent on the Governor’s orders. Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the stay at home order issued by Governor Roy Cooper, the April and May ArtWalks were canceled this year. We plan to resume ArtWalks with the June 12th date if the State of North Carolina has entered Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Response Plan by that time. Each business participating in the downtown Artwalk will decide for themselves if they wish to remain open for that night, but all locations will remain on the June card in order to promote their business and highlight their support of ArtWalk and the arts.
Craven Arts Council will host receptions for their “Through the Lens,” “Juneteenth,” and “New Bern High School National Art Honor Society” exhibitions. Attendance in the gallery will be monitored and restricted in accorded with CDC and state guidelines, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. ArtWalk locations may adopt hygiene and sanitary guidelines as they see fit.
We encourage people to attend ArtWalk on June 12th while maintaining and understanding the health guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the State of North Carolina. It is our wish to spread the therapeutic, health, and creative benefits of art in our community while contributing to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Craven Arts Council will also maintain their virtual galleries online for those at risk who may not leave the house. Please contact Craven Arts Council at info@cravenarts.org or 252-638-2577 if you have any questions or concerns.
Submitted by: Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.