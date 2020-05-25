Honoring our Nation’s Fallen on Memorial Day

On this solemn day of remembrance, we hope that you will take time to honor our Nations fallen men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
After serving as a Navy Hospital Corpsman, I’ve seen the light leave the eyes of fellow Sailors and Marines. My brother died while serving in the Army. They died protecting our freedoms.
The military was my second family – made up of people from all walks of life: races, religious beliefs, cultures…our differences were what made us stronger. No matter where we served in the World, we relied on each other to have each other’s backs. Unity was vital to our mission. We followed rules because they were the foundation for success. Sure, there were personal issues, but we worked through them and if we couldn’t, we at least agreed to disagree, and we moved on to complete the mission.
We were taught that if there was a problem, don’t complain about it, come up with a solution. During difficult, high stress environments, and/or life-threatening times, there was no time for arguing, self-pity, nor privilege or bluster.
We will never find solutions to problems by alienating each other and not having face-to-face conversations with people who may not understand our points of view. We need to find common ground.
Let Memorial Day 2020 be the restart to our way of thinking about respecting and listening to others, as our Nations fallen service members did before they died for our Country.
Although you may not have served, there’s no reason why you can’t follow their example by being a Patriot for our Country and protecting our fellow Americans.
Wendy Card