Historical Society Presents Marks Scholarship to New Bern High School Senior

Kimberly Cusack Receives Four Year Scholarship
New Bern, NC – The New Bern Historical Society is pleased to announce its Harriett Marks Scholarship for 2020 has been awarded to New Bern High School senior Kimberly Cusack. Miss Cusack was selected from among a large group of talented and deserving applicants. She is the daughter of Mrs. Deborah Cusack.
Kimberly has demonstrated academic excellence by her rank in class and by taking honors, Advanced Placement, and college courses. She has been involved in a number of school and community activities such as organizer and instructor for the New Bern High School Summer Art Program, participant in the NBHS Theatre, member of the National Honor Society, participant at the N.C. Governor’s School in Visual Arts, artist for Beyond the Diagnosis Art Nonprofit, and volunteer for True Justice International. Kimberly will attend East Carolina University in Greenville in the fall and continue her studies in the field of art.
The Marks Scholarship was established by a trust estate created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Harriett Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family (for which the downtown building is named). The scholarship goes to a senior graduating from New Bern High School for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university, or institution of higher learning. It can be used for tuition, board or lodging. Renewable for three succeeding years as long as academic standards are maintained, the scholarship provides financial assistance to a deserving senior based on a combination of financial need, scholarship and service to community and school. The Marks Scholarship furthers the Historical Society’s mission “to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.” Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director, New Bern Historical Society