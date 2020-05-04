GIVINGTUESDAYNOW – May 5, 2020

It’s not about fundraising, it’s about kindness and generosity in a new way for this day, UNITY. No one is doing more than the other, we are doing it together.
In this time of uncertainty, there’s a fundamental truth that gives us hope – that together we can do extraordinary things. Over the past few weeks and months, the entire world has been coming together to stand up, help out, give back, and heal. Whether that’s through donations to community organizations, celebrating doctors and nurses at shift changes, support our local businesses, local government, community groups, entrepreneurs , or reaching out to a neighbor to help with groceries, generosity has been helping the entire world get through this global pandemic. Together.
On May 5, 2020, #GivingTuesdayNow will bring all sectors together in generosity for a global day of unity. We invite your organization to join us, in whatever way works for you, to rally support, thank your community, and encourage generosity in all forms. Let’s rally. Together.
By Tharesa Lee
Join us tomorrow, May 5, at 1 p.m. as we go “live” on NewBernNowNC Facebook Page for Giving Tuesday’s Podcast with Tharesa Lee and community leaders.
Wendy Card