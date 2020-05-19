Donations to Religious Community Services Food Bank

CarolinaEast’s Food & Nutrition team has been collecting food, toiletry and other needed items in the CarolinaEast Medical Center Cafeteria for donation to Religious Community Services (RCS) food bank. CarolinaEast employees donated over 150 “Blessing Bags” for RCS shelter residents in addition to many bags and boxes of non-perishables. A group of Food & Nutrition staff usually get together to cook a meal in the RCS kitchen monthly and since COVID-19 has limited that volunteer opportunity, they decided to give back in a different way. It was a blessing to all today as they delivered the items to RCS.
Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System