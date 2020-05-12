Craven CC Prepares for Phase One of Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 Plan

New Bern, NC – In compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 138, which introduces the Phase One approach of easing restrictions related to COVID-19, Craven Community College’s physical campuses will remain closed to students and the public except by appointment.
Although limited face-to-face instruction will resume for some classes and labs, students will only be allowed on campus when specifically notified by instructors. Staff and faculty will continue to telework when possible and should contact their direct supervisors with questions about campus access.
About Craven Community College
Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College