Craven CC Graduation Rescheduled for Saturday, June 27

Craven Community College (Craven CC) has rescheduled the 53rd Commencement to occur 8 a.m. Saturday, June 27 as a drive-thru ceremony on the New Bern campus.
“Our students deserve to be recognized for the hard work, dedication, and resilience they’ve shown in their journey toward earning a college degree, diploma, or certificate,” said Dr. Staats, Craven CC president. “Every academic journey faces a unique set of challenges, but this year’s graduating class is particularly so—beginning with Hurricane Florence and finishing with a global pandemic.”
Several changes have been made to this year’s program to ensure Craven CC graduates are properly honored for their hard work, while also making every effort to promote a safe and healthy environment for all those in attendance. Additional details about the 2020 graduation will be available in the coming weeks, including information about cap and gowns, parking, and a program of events.
Students are encouraged to continue following Craven CC on social media and to check student email for updates. Details will also be made available at cravencc.edu/about/commencement-information-for-students/
The original graduation celebration scheduled for May 16 was canceled in accordance with Governor Cooper’s “Stay at Home” executive order and as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting the health and safety of those in attendance.
