Craven CC Closed Monday, May 18, Due to Tropical Storm Arthur

New Bern, NC – Craven Community College will be closed to employees and students Monday, May 18, due to the impending threat of Tropical Storm Arthur. This closure impacts all seated and online classes on all campuses. Only emergency personnel will be granted access to campus. Please continue to monitor the college website, social media, and local media for updates as they become available.
About Craven Community College
Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College