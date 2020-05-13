COVID-19 Continues to Spread in Craven County: 20 New Cases Since May 8

The first COVID-19 confirmed positive patient was identified on March 14, 2020 and today’s number is 69. That’s 14 more than yesterday.
Four residents have died. We pray for their friends and families. Please consider your actions to prevent this virus causing more death.
Here’s highlights of an Internal Memo from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health that outline testing guidelines that was sent to all North Carolina Clinicians and Laboratories. The sentence pertaining to people who should be tested for the virus stood out, “In general, patients in non-congregate settings who have mild symptoms compatible with COVID-19 that do not progress do not need testing for COVID-19 and should be instructed to stay and recover at home.”
Nobody knows how many people in Craven County are or have been infected because testing is limited.
I’m truly worried about my friends who own businesses and others who want to get back to work. I’m also very concerned for the safety of others who may have compromised immune systems. The cases are growing every day. The charts reflect data obtained from the Craven County Health Department.
During my travels around the greater New Bern area, I’m disappointed to see so many people not taking social distancing measures seriously. People are ignoring recommendations to wear face coverings, not using hand sanitizer, I’ve even seen people hugging and shaking hands.
If we continue down this path, who knows how long it will be before we end up back in self-isolation. Worse, our healthcare workers, first responders, and ancillary services will be overwhelmed. All because people refused to care about the well-being of others.
Honestly, I’m tired of hearing that people have lost their freedoms. I’ve tried to understand why, but it makes no sense. If you feel your freedom has been taken away, please tell me how. I want to understand your reasons. That’s how we can learn from each other.
Some have said that it’s against the law to wear a mask in public in North Carolina. It was until May 2, 2020 when the NC Senate Bill 704 was ratified (page 35). It outlines MASKS AND HOODS FOR THE PROTECTION OF HEALTH.
Is it so hard for us to look out for our fellow citizens by taking simple precautions?
If we all take precautions against this highly contagious respiratory virus, we can help stop the spread. Until there is adequate testing and contact tracing, all we can do is work together to fight the virus and stop fighting each other. This is an invisible enemy, not a political adversary.
What happened to New Bern Strong? We can do this!
Please let me know if you have any comments by sending me an email.
Wishing you well,
Wendy Card