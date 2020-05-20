CarolinaEast Medical Center Updates on COVID-19 Status, Preparedness and Precautions

New Bern, NC – CarolinaEast Health System is entering Phase Two of reintroducing elective procedures. CarolinaEast leadership has developed a plan to incrementally resume these procedures with patient and staff safety remaining the highest priority.
In late March, CarolinaEast postponed non-essential surgeries upon the recommendations of state and federal officials to allow for the unknown impacts of COVID-19. Since that time, CarolinaEast has been making preparations to resume elective surgeries and procedures and to reopen outpatient services in a phased, safe and strategic manner. Phase One began with diagnostic screenings on Monday, May 4th, followed by limited non-emergent surgical services the following week. Patients undergoing elective surgeries and most procedures are required to be COVID-19 tested several days prior to their surgery or procedure. Special areas have been identified to perform the pre-procedure testing on a scheduled basis while maintaining safety measures for patients and staff. CarolinaEast appreciates everyone’s cooperation, patience and understanding during these extraordinary times.
Visitor restrictions remain in place and patients scheduled for surgery or a procedure should make appropriate arrangements. Visit www.carolinaeasthealth.com to learn more about CarolinaEast’s efforts to protect its patients, visitors and staff from COVID-19.
Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System