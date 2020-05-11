CarolinaEast Medical Center Receives an ‘A’ Rating for Patient Safety from The Leapfrog Group

New Bern, NC – CarolinaEast Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes CarolinaEast’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. “As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for CarolinaEast. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. This is the fourth time in a row CarolinaEast has received an ‘A’ rating.
“With safety as a guiding principle throughout CarolinaEast Health System, maintaining this top rating with Leapfrog is a true source of pride for us,” says Dr. Ron May, Vice President of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast Health System. “Receiving an ‘A’ rating for two consecutive years further proves that we continually strive for excellence in everything we do, with safety at the forefront.”
Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System