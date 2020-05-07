CarolinaEast Medical Center creates “Under The Sea” Themed Door

The CarolinaEast Introductory Care Unit (CICU) staff at CarolinaEast Medical Center in Coastal North Carolina created an “Under the Sea” themed door to lift the spirits of a COVID-19 positive patient. On this National Nurses Week, the passion and compassion of our nursing staff is recognized and evident in their quality patient care, as well as the little things they do every day that goes above and beyond. Happy National Nurses Week to our special Healthcare Heroes at CarolinaEast Health System!
Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System