Carolina Nature Coalition Virtual Event with Sound Rivers and Poet Sam Love

Mon, May 18, 2020
Carolina Nature Coalition is proud to present our first virtual event.
The presentation will run for 30 minutes and feature:
Sam Love introduces us to his new book “Awakening”: Musings on Planetary Survival, was released by England’s Fly on the Wall Press in March of 2020. The poetry chapbook is a collection of environmental poems. Sam Love reads from “AWAKENING”.
Sound Rivers is a nonprofit organization that guards the health of the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River Basins.
Listen to 2 RIVERKEEPERS® Katy Langley Hunt and Jillian Howell who monitor this region’s waterways, serving as scientific experts and educational resources to schools and communities living in the watershed.
Register here: CarolinaNatureCoalition.org/events/a-virtual-event-with-sound-rivers-and-poet-sam-love.
Submitted by: Carolina Nature Coalition