Annual Gala Event Goes Digital

School fundraiser moving to live platforms
COVID-19 isn’t slowing down Saint Paul Catholic School as it prepares to wrap up the year with its 9th annual Reach for the Stars Gala on Friday, May 29th. Each year, the gala provides an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of school families, staff, and supporters. The in-person gala, initially scheduled for March 21st, was moved to a virtual platform in an effort to abide by social distancing and safety protocols.
School principal Dave Kierski will host this one-of-a-kind interactive event on Facebook and YouTube. Historically, the gala has served as a major fundraiser for Saint Paul. Proceeds raised from this event are put towards student scholarships and improvements in the school computer lab. Attendees will be able to participate in a riveting online auction, get a true inside look at what goes on at the school, and enjoy a performance from former Saint Paul student and country music singer, Bryan Mayer.
Saint Paul Catholic School is a ministry of Saint Paul Parish. It is dedicated to the spiritual, intellectual, physical, and social development of each student. Saint Paul strives to educate the whole child and welcomes students of all faiths.
For more information, please contact Principal Dave Kierski at 252-633-0100 or dkierski@stpaulcs.org.
Submitted by: Bob Mackowski, Saint Paul Catholic School Marketing Coordinator