2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Fly Over for Healthcare Workers – Let’s Follow Their Lead

(Video credit: Laura Johnson, Special Advisor, New Bern Now)
Special thank you to members of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing as they performed a Fly Over CarolinaEast Medical Center for New Bern area healthcare workers on May 7, 2020.
Based at MCAS Cherry Point, they are known for the “Sound of Freedom” and it resonated throughout the City!
Thank you to CarolinaEast Medical Center and all the healthcare workers, first responders, and caregivers in our community!
There was a lot of planning and work conducted by the United State Marine Corps and MCAS Cherry Point personnel to make this happen.
As our City begins to reopen, I believe the least we can do as citizens is to follow their lead to serve and protect others by taking simple steps to lower the risk of spreading the virus. Please:
– Stay 6 feet apart
– Wear a face covering/mask to protect yourself and others
– Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer if you’re out and about
– Increase the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting
These are common sense measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our community.
If we all take this seriously, it will reduce the number of COVID-patients being admitted to the hospital, so our community’s healthcare system doesn’t become overwhelmed.
If you don’t think you are at risk, think about the people who may occupy hospital beds that you or your family members may need if you are in an accident, need an operation, have a heart attack, etc.
Our military volunteers to put their lives on the line every day and they are leading by example by supporting our healthcare workers who are also putting their lives before others every day.
Let’s follow their lead to unite and fight this virus together.
Wendy Card