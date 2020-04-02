English Speaking Union Grant to Craven Partners In Education

A $1,000 grant was awarded to PIE from the English-Speaking Union for use in our English Second Language classes.

This grant directly serves our students who are English Second Language students who are developing their English language fluency and learning about American culture. The English-Speaking Union employs English as a catalyst to foster global understanding and goodwill by providing educational and cultural opportunities for students, educators, and members.

The 2019-20 grant was used to purchase headsets with a microphone and Rosetta Stone subscriptions for students in English Second Language classes.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education